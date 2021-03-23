Interschool Show Jumping comp draws 100 young riders

Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition's victorious primary and secondary teams (back, from left) Charlie Neil, Emily Davis, Olivia Hewitt-Toms, (middle row) Alyx Peters, Marnie Turner, Makayla Godwin, Saachi Stiefler, Madilyn Jessup-Little, Callum Lehman and (front row) Arianah Bazzan and Jameson Bazzan.

Despite some heavy rain, the Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition made for an exciting weekend of competition.

After a last-minute relocation to Victory College Equestrian Centre (to take advantage of the undercover arena) the event kicked off early Saturday morning.

More than 100 riders representing more than 30 schools across south east Queensland competed, from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.

Gympie High student Aleisha Lorensen took out the Overall Highest Points Secondary Individual and Glasshouse Christian College student Hayley Wall won the Overall Highest Points Primary Individual.

Victory College won the team awards for primary and secondary, and its student Olivia Hewitt-Toms the Sportsmanship award.

Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition Results:

Your Way Support Sportsmanship Award: Olivia Hewitt-Toms – Victory College

Overall Highest Points Primary Individual: Hayley Wall – Glasshouse Christian College

Overall Highest Points Secondary Individual: Aleisha Lorensen – Gympie State High School

Overall Highest Points Primary Team: Victory College

Overall Highest Points Secondary Team: Victory College

Jameson Bazzan competes at the Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition at the weekend.

Class 1 (Primary 50cm):

1st – Hayley Wall, Glasshouse Christian College

2nd – Amelia Stewart, St Andrews Anglican College

3rd – Harper Johnston, Matthew Flinders Anglican College

Class 2 (60cm Primary):

1st – Arianah Bazzan, Victory College

2nd – Hayley Wall, Glasshouse Christian College

3rd – Harper Johnston, Matthew Flinders Anglican College

Class 3 (70cm Primary):

1st – Jameson Bazzan, Victory College

2nd – Georgina Roberts, Woodford State School

3rd – Amiteal Smith, Independent

Class 4 (80cm Primary):

1st – Bronte Radunz, St Josephs Childers

2nd – Amiteal Smith, Independent

3rd – Lily Short, Glasshouse Christian College

Madilyn Jessup-Little competes at the Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition at the weekend.

Class 5 (90cm Primary):

1st – Kirra Nicholls, St Michael’s College

2nd - Lily Short, Glasshouse Christian College

3rd - Georgina Roberts, Woodford State School

Class 8 (70cm Secondary):

1st – Hannah Boden, Good Shepherd Lutheran College

2nd – Grace Maioli, Good Shepherd Lutheran College

3rd – Saachi Stiefler, Victory College

Class 9 (80cm Secondary) Sponsored by Ag Solutions:

1st – Ella Vizer, Cooloola Christian College

2nd – Georgia Cronin, Independent

3rd – Mack Rudder, St John’s College

Class 10 (90cm Secondary) Sponsored by Roberts Pretraining and Breaking:

1st - Saachi Stiefler, Victory College

2nd - Georgia Cronin, Independent

3rd – Olivia Hewitt-Toms, Victory College

Class 11 (1m Secondary) Sponsored by Gympie Oil & Gas:

1st - Olivia Hewitt-Toms, Victory College

2nd – Aleisha Lorensen, Gympie State High School

3rd – Arabella Manthey, James Nash State High School

Class 12 (1.10m Secondary):

1st – Annabelle Graham, St Teresa’s Catholic College

2nd - Aleisha Lorensen, Gympie State High School

3rd – Molly Boden, Good Shepherd Lutheran College

Class 13 (1.20m Secondary):

1st – Olivia Hewitt-Toms, Victory College

2nd – Tyler Short, Glasshouse Christian College