Interschool Show Jumping comp draws 100 young riders
Despite some heavy rain, the Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition made for an exciting weekend of competition.
After a last-minute relocation to Victory College Equestrian Centre (to take advantage of the undercover arena) the event kicked off early Saturday morning.
More than 100 riders representing more than 30 schools across south east Queensland competed, from Brisbane to Hervey Bay.
Gympie High student Aleisha Lorensen took out the Overall Highest Points Secondary Individual and Glasshouse Christian College student Hayley Wall won the Overall Highest Points Primary Individual.
Stars of the Gympie pool swim for state glory at Chandler
Victory College won the team awards for primary and secondary, and its student Olivia Hewitt-Toms the Sportsmanship award.
MEGA GALLERY: 130+ photos of Gympie region Preppies for 2021
Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000
Victory College Interschool Show Jumping Competition Results:
Your Way Support Sportsmanship Award: Olivia Hewitt-Toms – Victory College
Overall Highest Points Primary Individual: Hayley Wall – Glasshouse Christian College
Overall Highest Points Secondary Individual: Aleisha Lorensen – Gympie State High School
Overall Highest Points Primary Team: Victory College
Overall Highest Points Secondary Team: Victory College
Class 1 (Primary 50cm):
1st – Hayley Wall, Glasshouse Christian College
2nd – Amelia Stewart, St Andrews Anglican College
3rd – Harper Johnston, Matthew Flinders Anglican College
Class 2 (60cm Primary):
1st – Arianah Bazzan, Victory College
2nd – Hayley Wall, Glasshouse Christian College
3rd – Harper Johnston, Matthew Flinders Anglican College
Class 3 (70cm Primary):
1st – Jameson Bazzan, Victory College
2nd – Georgina Roberts, Woodford State School
3rd – Amiteal Smith, Independent
Class 4 (80cm Primary):
1st – Bronte Radunz, St Josephs Childers
2nd – Amiteal Smith, Independent
3rd – Lily Short, Glasshouse Christian College
Class 5 (90cm Primary):
1st – Kirra Nicholls, St Michael’s College
2nd - Lily Short, Glasshouse Christian College
3rd - Georgina Roberts, Woodford State School
Class 8 (70cm Secondary):
1st – Hannah Boden, Good Shepherd Lutheran College
2nd – Grace Maioli, Good Shepherd Lutheran College
3rd – Saachi Stiefler, Victory College
Class 9 (80cm Secondary) Sponsored by Ag Solutions:
1st – Ella Vizer, Cooloola Christian College
2nd – Georgia Cronin, Independent
3rd – Mack Rudder, St John’s College
Class 10 (90cm Secondary) Sponsored by Roberts Pretraining and Breaking:
1st - Saachi Stiefler, Victory College
2nd - Georgia Cronin, Independent
3rd – Olivia Hewitt-Toms, Victory College
Class 11 (1m Secondary) Sponsored by Gympie Oil & Gas:
1st - Olivia Hewitt-Toms, Victory College
2nd – Aleisha Lorensen, Gympie State High School
3rd – Arabella Manthey, James Nash State High School
Class 12 (1.10m Secondary):
1st – Annabelle Graham, St Teresa’s Catholic College
2nd - Aleisha Lorensen, Gympie State High School
3rd – Molly Boden, Good Shepherd Lutheran College
Class 13 (1.20m Secondary):
1st – Olivia Hewitt-Toms, Victory College
2nd – Tyler Short, Glasshouse Christian College