Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Interpreter needed for man on COVID spit charge

by Kay Dibben
30th Jun 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN who was charged with serious assault, after he allegedly spat on a nurse at a fever clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, has appeared in court.

The case against Law Yu, 52, who is from Burma, was adjourned until July 21, so he could appear with a Burmese interpreter.

Yu is charged with assaulting Hannah May Cumming, a public officer, by spitting bodily fluid at her, while she was performing a function of her office, on April 8.

Law Yu leaving Roma Street Arrest Court this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Law Yu leaving Roma Street Arrest Court this morning. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The offence carries a maximum jail sentence of seven years, if proven.

The court was told Yu, of Bowen Hills, who is unemployed, spoke limited English.

Outside Brisbane Magistrates Court, Yu said he was sorry for spitting.

The alleged assault is among a series of incidents involving Queensland nurses and other health workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Some have been yelled at, threatened and refused service in shops when they have been wearing their uniforms outside of hospitals.

Originally published as Interpreter needed for man on COVID spit charge

More Stories

coronavirus court editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

        premium_icon Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

        News Audacious car thieves have snuck into a unit in the heart of Gympie, taken the keys and driven off in a stolen ute

        Meth user tried to hide drugs from cops under car seat

        premium_icon Meth user tried to hide drugs from cops under car seat

        News Police said the man seemed to be under the influence at the time

        Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        premium_icon Wide Bay and Bruce Hwy near Gympie to get safety upgrade

        News The safety upgrades will add to $1 billion Gympie Bypass and a $14.5 billion...

        Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        premium_icon Gympie and surrounds death and funeral notices

        News The Gympie Times will continue to provide birth, death, marriage, funeral and other...