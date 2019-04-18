Internet porn to require ID check

The UK is requiring porn users to pass an age ID check. Picture: Supplied

Brits will have to hand over ID to access adult websites from July 15, the Government has confirmed.

The Sun reports the new start date for the controversial "porn block" follows a series of delays that pushed the rollout back from its original April 2018 kick-off.

Dubbed a "porn ban", the new law will force 18+ websites to demand age-identification from Brits trying to log on.

It's part of the Digital Economy Act 2017, and is ostensibly aimed at preventing children from accidentally finding extreme porn online.

Australia tried to introduce similar age restrictions on viewing porn online under the Rudd government but the proposed internet filter was abandoned when it was discovered it would slow internet speeds.

Speaking to The Sun, a DCMS spokesperson said: "This is a world-leading step forward to protect our children from adult content which is currently far too easy to access online."

The Sun understands that adult websites will be given a grace period of three months to begin enforcing the new rules.

The block was originally expected to come into force back in April 2018, but was pushed back to December that same year.

The Government then pushed the launch back again, with the expectation that it would come into force in early April - before Easter.

In 2018, Margot James, Minister for Culture, Communications and Creative Industries, said that "we can expect it to be in force by Easter of next year".

"It has taken longer than I would have liked, but I'd balance that with a confidence that we've got it right."

The BBFC, which is regulating the process, said that there will be "an implementation period before the law comes into force".

"This will give the industry time to comply with the legislation," the watchdog added.

HOW WILL PORN BLOCK WORK?

The controversial porn block will restrict access to adult websites, including free porn sites like PornHub and YouPorn - which attract nearly 2 billion visits a month between them worldwide.

They'll join a number of other sites in using the AgeID system, which requires users to verify their age via an official form of ID such as a driver's license or passport.

From April, when the new system is expected to launch, porn users will be shown a non-pornographic "landing page", according to AgeID spokesman James Clark.

"When a user first visits a site protected by AgeID, a landing page will appear with a prompt for the user to verify their age before they can access the site," he told The Sun.

"Each website will create their own non-pornographic landing page for this purpose."

Porn users will be required to use a Mobile SMS, credit card, passport, or driving licence to pass an age ID check. Picture: iStock

When someone first clicks on a site, they'll be asked to register with AgeID and verify their age using a Mobile SMS, credit card, passport, or driving licence.

Users will then be able to use their AgeID username or password to access all porn sites that use AgeID - though some may use different age verification systems.

Mr Clark said: "It is a one-time verification. Once a user has age verified once, on any site protected by AgeID, they will then simply pass-through or login to any other site using AgeID without needing to reverify."

Sites face fines of up to £250,000 ($A456,000) or a blanket block by UK internet service providers if they do not comply with the rules.

Regulators will be also able to block porn websites if they fail to show that they are denying access to under-18s.

However, there are some reservations from experts.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission