People love mum’s clever first aid hack

All you need a tube from your box of children's Nurofen liquid. Picture: Facebook

An Aussie mum has shared an incredible first aid trick using the liquid dispenser in a common medicine, and the internet is going wild for it.

Queensland hairdresser and mum, Tiffany Keegan, posted the tip on her salon's Facebook page, promising that after reading her post, people everywhere would be "stuffing one into your first aid kit".

"If you have ever bought Nurofen for kids before you would know it comes with this little thing to measure and administer the liquid (gold) medicine," she wrote.

Tiffany said the small plastic tube, commonly used to draw up liquid medicine and dispense it easily into a child's mouth, could also be used for a host of other ailments.

"Turns out they are MAGIC for removing splinters, tiny shards of glass, bee sting venom in a quick, non-invasive, painless way," Tiffany said.

The trick can be used to remove tiny shards of glass or wood splinters.

But how can a simple tube help get those tiny, tricky shards of glass or wood splinters?

Tiffany said it was almost too easy to believe.

"Simply place the outer tube hole over the wound site (press firmly against skin) then pull the inside orange tube out really quick," she said.

"The vacuum in the tube should extract the offending item, and (voila)!"

The post has since gone viral, attracting more than 15,000 likes and almost 8000 comments from people blown away by the brilliant hack.

The trick has since gone viral.

Tiffany's clever trick was also shared by more than 12,100 people, many of whom claimed they "never knew about this".

"I have about 4 of these babies in my drawer! Great info to know!" one mum wrote.

Another added: "Thank you thank you thank you. I'll definitely be trying this out."

Others realised it would have been good to know this tube trick a bit earlier.

"Could have saved the husband being off work for 5 weeks after surgery to remove several splinters," one woman wrote.

And one kid, who had a particularly traumatising experience with a pair of tweezers, also chimed in.

"Why couldn't you have done this instead of Pappa chasing me around the house and backyard with tweezers?" one girl wrote to her mother.

Have you tried this first aid hack? Tell us if it worked below!