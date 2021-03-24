Menu
Crime

Qld man arrested as Snapchat, Insta child porn ring busted

by Erin Smith
24th Mar 2021 8:46 AM
A 52-year-old Morayfield man is due to appear in court today charged with child exploitation offences following an Australian Federal Police (AFP) child protection investigation.

Officers from the Brisbane Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET) executed a search warrant at an address in Morayfield on February 18 after receiving a report from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States.

 

Officers from the Brisbane Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team arrest a 52-year-old Morayfield man on multiple child exploitation offences. PHOTO: AFP
The report indicated a person, believed to be in Queensland, was uploading child abuse material on a number of online platforms including Snapchat, Dropbox and Instagram.

During the search of the Morayfield home two mobile phones allegedly containing child abuse material were located and seized by officers for forensic analysis.

 

 

During the search of the Morayfield home two mobile phones allegedly containing child abuse material were located and seized by officers for forensic analysis. PHOTO: AFP
The man was later charged with two counts of possessing or controlling child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service and one count of using a carriage service for child abuse material.

The maximum penalty for these offences is 15 years' imprisonment.

He is due to appear in Caboolture Magistrates Court today.

AFP Detective Superintendent Paula Hudson, Child Protection Operations said the charges show people who access child abuse material online can't hide from the AFP's dedicated investigators.

"Our investigators work relentlessly with our partners in law enforcement to find those who access this abusive material and bring them to justice," Detective Superintendent Hudson said.

Members of the public who have any information about this network or people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

You can also make a report online by alerting the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via the Report Abuse button.

Originally published as International tip leads AFP to bust Qld man allegedly uploading child abuse material

