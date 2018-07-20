International spectacular to play in Gympie

There will be plenty of fun for young and old when Circus Rio comes to town next month.

There will be plenty of fun for young and old when Circus Rio comes to town next month. CONTRIBUTED

WHEN: Opens at 7pm on August 2. The full season is set to run until August 12.

WHERE: Gympie Show Grounds. Exhibition Rd, Southside.

UNLIKE anything Australia has seen before, Circus Rio is themed as an international spectacular, a trip around the world beginning at the famous Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Circus Rio will take the whole family, big and small on an amazing and inspiring journey; featuring outlandish costumes, infectiously uplifting dance music and tricks that are rarely (if ever) attempted in the industry.

Circus Rio audience members will bare witness to FMX Motorbikes somersaulting through the air or tightrope walkers skipping and running across a thin piece of wire suspended high in the air - without a safety net.

An all new flying trapeze team will perform as will their juggler who currently holds an unbroken world record involving stilts, a pole, a football and jugglers rings.

Not only this but Circus Rio will feature capoeria, acrobatics, hilarious clowns, rolla bolla and more.

Circus Rio first launched in Australia on the Sunshine Coast December 30 last year.

For further information and ticket requests please contact Suzanne Borden at 3254 1911, or visit www.circusrio.com or the facebook page.