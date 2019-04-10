Menu
LOGO: Sunshine Coast Lightning's logo. Contributed
International netball legend who will star at Gympie event

Rebecca Singh
by
10th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
NETBALL: Gympie & Districts Netball are bringing A Night with Noeline as a fundrasier for the clubs representative program.

Sunshine Coast Lightning and New Zealand Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua is known for her unique, almost holistic approach to coaching.

Taurua took the Lightning to a premiership in their inaugural year and backed it up with the teams second premiership last year.

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lighting coach Noeline Taurua has rsigned until the end of 2019. Patrick Woods

Gympie Netball president Colleen Miller met Taurua at another event and the evening emerged from a simple conversation.

"She (Taurua) even joked that A Night with Noeline had a great ring to it and we should take it to the road,” Miller said.

"What Noeline brings to coaching transcends codes and it would be an interest to anyone in the sporting area.”

Taurua was recognised last year as Coach of the Year at the Sports Federation of Queensland.

The event will be held at the Gunabul Homestead, Gympie on Friday, May 10 from 6-8pm. Adult tickets $40 per person and children $20 per person. The dress code for the evening is smart casual. Tickets includes drinks and canapes package. Purchase tickets by visiting https://gympieboxoffice.com.au

/tickets/a-night-with-noeline-160096#buy or in person at the Gympie Box Office.

