Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - BUSTED: Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped an international driver on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - BUSTED: Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped an international driver on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly doing 150km/h in a 100km/h zone. NSW Police
Crime

International driver busted 50km/h over speed limit

Jarrard Potter
by
21st Aug 2019 6:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER on an international licence was stopped by Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom allegedly speeding 50km/h over the limit.

About 7.30am on Wednesday morning, a Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol officer was travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom when a silver Toyota Aurion was detected travelling south at allegedly 150km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle, and the driver produced an international driver's licence.

The driver was issued with an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, and his licence privileges were suspended in NSW for six months.

The vehicle's plates were not seized as they were registered in Queensland.

clarence crime international licence speeding traffic and highway patrol
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    53 PHOTOS: The 2019 Gympie Muster is here

    premium_icon 53 PHOTOS: The 2019 Gympie Muster is here

    News Stay tuned to The Gympie Times as we bring you all the action across the four-day festival.

    State Government tries to shut down Gympie company

    premium_icon State Government tries to shut down Gympie company

    News Dispute erupts over environmental fees.

    'Beating heart' of Jones Hill to change hands

    premium_icon 'Beating heart' of Jones Hill to change hands

    News Changing times as sugburb says good-bye to two of its best friends

    University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    premium_icon University offers smart school leavers $29k to study there

    Education EXCLUSIVE: USQ to offer school leavers thousands to study there