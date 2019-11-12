Menu
A Gympie agent has just been named the Sales Consultant of the Year with his international company with branches in across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.
International company’s best estate agent is in Gympie

Donna Jones
, donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
12th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
ONE Agency has more than 160 agencies around Australian, New Zealand and Fiji but it seems their best agent is to be found right here in Gympie.

Pete and Keryn Angle opened One Agency Gympie in March and already have plenty of silverware in their trophy cabinet with a win with the Gympie Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Award in October.

Now, Mr Angle has won Sales Consultant of the Year from more than 650 agents within the group.

Annie Davis (co founder of One Agency) with Keryn and Peter Angle, a representative from Conveyancing (the award sponsor) and Paul Davies (owner and CEO of One Agency).

Mrs Angle said the win for the fledgling office was gratifying.

“So proud to put Gympie on the map and promote great quality service and sales within our region in the real estate industry,” she said.

They were also finalists for the Excellence in Rural Sales Australasia Award and the Digital Marketing Excellence Award.

“Coming off the back of our recent win, we are truly humbled by the support and success of One Agency Gympie. We look forward to the next year promoting this great region and everything it has to offer,” Mrs Angle said.

