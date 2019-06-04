Interior designer will be all business at Gympie talk

SUCCESSFUL interior designer, businesswoman and author Bronnie Masefau will make a stop at Gympie Library on Saturday.

In addition to sharing her interior design tips and tricks, she will also share insights on how to set up and navigate effectively through the "uncharted territory” of a growing business.

Ms Masefau has been working in the interior design industry for more than 25 years and, in this personal account, will openly share her insights into the design industry, revealing both her wins and the areas in which she hopes to improve as she moves forward.

Her enthusiasm led her to produce several books, including Australian Vintage Living - Putting the Heart Back into Home, Australian Vintage Living - Making Anywhere Home, The Ideas Book, Inspiring Through Creative Design and her latest book The Meaning of Home - A Place to Belong.

"We each have our own interpretation of home, and layer it with our personal flavour and flair,” Ms Masefau said.

The presentation will take place at the Gympie Library from 10-11am and bookings are essential.

To reserve your seat phone Gympie Regional Libraries on 5481 0829 or visit the Gympie Regional Libraries at www.eventbrite.com.au.