INTERACTIVE MAP: Fuel prices for your Labour Day weekend

IF you're heading out on the roads this long weekend, you may want to fuel up before you leave.

Here are some of the prices you can currently top up your tank in Gympie.

As of writing, the Puma Station at Kybong is your best bet for cheap fuel in Gympie, with unleaded going for 121.9 and diesel fuel 122.5.

Obviously, it's not a complete list - but if you know of any better prices around let us know and we'll add it to the map.

FUEL PRICES:

Kybong Puma Station - Unleaded: 121.9/L Diesel: 122.5/L

Caltex Truck Stop - Unleaded: 125.9/L Diesel: 123.9/L

Bruce Hwy BP - Unleaded: 125.9/L Diesel: 123.9/L

United Bruce - Unleaded: 124.7/L Diesel: 119.7/L

Caltex Bruce Hwy - Unleaded: 125.9/L Diesel: 121.9/L

Coles Express, Bruce Hwy - Unleaded: 126.9/L Diesel: 134.9/L

Caltex Woolworths, Bruce Hwy - Unleaded: 123.9/L Diesel: 121.9/L

Gympie West Service Station - Unleaded: 132.9/L Diesel: 130.9/L

Southside Caltex - Unleaded: 123.9/L Diesel: 121.9/L