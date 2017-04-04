INTERACTIVE: Disaster relief for Gympie and 26 other areas

GYMPIE is one of 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) selected by the Queensland Government to be eligible for Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements following the destructive path caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The funding announcement came yesterday from Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan, as the state continues to count the cost of damage following the cyclone, the remnants of which caused widespread flooding and storms across the state.

Minister Keenan says while the immediate threat of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie had passed, ongoing assessments show Queensland needed further support to deal with the long-term effects.

"We can ensure that affected communities are able to recover from natural disasters as quickly as possible, including through the restoration of damaged public infrastructure," he says.

The available assistance measures account a number of different factors, with Gympie being eligible for funding to 'restore or replace essential funding assets' that were damaged.

Essential funding assets include public schools, public housing, hospitals, as well as roads and road infrastructure.

You can read the full list below:

These are available assistance measures for...

-Banana, Burdekin Central Highlands, Charters Towers, Gladstone, Gold Coast City, Gympie, Hinchinbrook, Isaac, Livingstone, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Mackay, Moreton Bay, Noosa, North Burnett, Palm Island, Rockhampton, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville, Whitsunday, Woorabinda Aboriginal.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS:

Counter Disaster Operations (to alleviate personal hardship)

Counter Disaster Operations are activities undertaken by Local and State government agencies to provide direct assistance to and in the protection of the general public immediately before, during and an immediate aftermath of a disaster event.

Personal Hardship Assistance Scheme (to alleviate personal hardship)

The Personal Hardship Assistance Scheme is provides assistance to individuals and families directly affected by an eligible disaster event and who require support to provide for their own recovery or would otherwise experience more serious hardship.

Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme

The Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme provides financial assistance of up to $5,000 to individuals and families as a contribution towards safety inspections of and repairs to essential services (e.g. electricity, gas, water and sewerage) damaged by an eligible disaster.

Natural Disaster Assistance (Concessional Loan and Grant Packages) for Non-Profit Organisations

This relief measure is designed to assist in meeting the needs of Associations (churches, clubs, sporting associations and voluntary non-profit organisations) to re-establish facilities following eligible disaster damage.

Restoration of Public Assets

This relief measure financially assists eligible State and Local Governments in the restoration of essential public assets, following an eligible disaster event, to pre-disaster standard/level of service, in accordance with current engineering standards/requirements and building codes/guidelines if required by legislation, while maintaining the same asset class and/or immunity level.

Natural Disaster Assistance (Concessional loans) to primary producers

The purpose of assistance under the scheme is to assist in meeting the needs of primary producers to recover following an eligible disaster of substantial magnitude.

Freight subsidies to primary producers

Assistance for the movement of feed, building/fencing materials, stock, fodder, water, machinery/equipment and fuels (50% subsidy)

Natural Disaster Assistance (Concessional loan) to small businesses

The purpose of assistance under the scheme is designed to assist in meeting the needs of small businesses to recover from an eligible disaster event of substantial magnitude.