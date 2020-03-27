Intensive care nurse told to ‘prepare will’

Nurse Amber Cowan has been told to prepare her willCredit: Twitter

Nurse Amber Cowan has been told to prepare her willCredit: Twitter

AN INTENSIVE care nurse has claimed she was told to prepare her will before she started treating patients on the coronavirus frontline.

Amber Cowan, 28, from Glasgow, says health bosses advised her and colleagues to get their affairs in order ahead of a first night shift on an intensive care ward fighting to save those infected with COVID-19, The Sun reports.

Posting on Twitter, she said: "Getting told at 28 to make sure you have your pension and will sorted.

"First nightshift in intensive care and we are short staffed."

Nurses in the UK have reported being forced to treat coronavirus patients without proper protective equipment as they fight the highly contagious bug.

This week, The Department of Health UK said 24.6 million gloves, 7.5 million face masks and 1.9 million eye protectors have been delivered to the NHS since the start of the crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night announced more than 500,000 people had answered the Government's call to volunteer for the NHS during the crisis.

People signed up to the National Help Service at a rate of five per second today, as health chiefs were "blown away" by the big-hearted response.

The new NHS Volunteer Responders force will be tasked with delivering vital medicines and shopping to 1.5 million patients isolating from the killer virus.

Officials had initially planned to recruit 250,000 healthy helpers after launching the scheme on Tuesday.

Amber's tweet racked up more than 13,000 likes since it was posted in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

And social media users have applauded her role in keeping the NHS going during this unprecedented crisis.

"Similar to military staff going to war. You are the frontline and we owe you a massive debt," one person wrote.

Another added: "Absolute heroes, each and every one of you.

"When this is all over, there needs to be a serious review of our health workers' pay.

"Thanks to all on the frontline."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Thank you for putting your own life on the line to save others. You are one of lives (sic) true heroes."

