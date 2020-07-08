Letter to the Editor

WHEN I was the division controller of Murray Div NSW SES I was told the border was the high water mark of the Murray in Victoria.

This would take it below the Wodonga boundry. Whats the problem? Instead of NSW moving north let the Vics move south.

Dawn Bellamy, Gympie