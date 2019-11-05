Menu
Crime

Instant karma as idiot hoon run down

by Nicole Pierre
5th Nov 2019 10:54 AM
THIS is the hilarious moment a driver raced down a suburban Brisbane street without realising a police car was right behind him.

A video, released by r/IdiotsInCars, shows the moment a hoon drove at pace down a street in Toowong.

Yet he failed to realise he was just in front of a police car who then quickly chased him up the street.

Moment hoon races down a Brisbane street without realising a police car was just behind him. Picture: r/IdiotsInCars
The dashcam footage which was taken by another car on the road ended with both the driver and police car stopping behind red traffic lights.

People have taken to social media questioning how the driver did not realise there was a police car at his tail.

"Seriously. The cop car was literally right behind him the whole time. What poor road awareness," one man said.

"Bahaha what a *******. For one, doing that speed in that high traffic area and secondly for doing it with a cop car behind them," another said.

