Instagram fitness guru caught with drugs

ONE half of an Instagram fitness power couple has been caught with synthetic steroids, testosterone and peptides he used to help enhance his physique when body building.

Matthew Richard O'Reilly was also signed to the Gold Coast Titans as a teenager but had to quit rugby league after a neck injury.

He pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

O'Reilly, who has more than 56,000 Instagram followers, is the husband of Emily King, who has a following of more than 218,000.

Together they run King Bodies which is an online fitness and nutrition business aimed at helping people lose weight and bulk up.

Prosecutor Donn Reid told the court police searched O'Reilly's Miami home about 10.30am on February 10 last year and came across a number of tablets with no prescription.

Included in stash was more than 104 tablets of the synthetic steroid stanozolol and more than 100 tablets of proviron, a testosterone.

A number of peptides were also found.

Defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said O'Reilly was a body builder and used the drugs when competing.

"I am instructed (one of the peptides) is a drug that dries the body out and acts like a diuretic and makes the physic more aesthetically pleasing," he said.

Mr MacCallum said when competing O'Reilly would use up to 10 tablets a day.

"He instructs they are left overs from a competition," he said.

The court was told O'Reilly does not encourage steroid use in his fitness business.

"He is there to show them gym routines," he said.

Mr MacCallum said O'Reilly had now found some natural alternatives.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert placed O'Reilly on an $800 good behaviour bond for 18 months.

He must also attend a drug referral program.

No conviction was recorded.

