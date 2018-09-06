Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INstagram
INstagram iStock
Crime

Instagram breach lands Gympie man in court

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Instagram breach

A GYMPIE man who sent an Instagram message to his former partner wanted to discuss his son, but knew this breached a no-contact provision of a Domestic Violence Order, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

The man, who cannot be named, told the court he had reacted emotionally after his son sent him a copy of an abusive message. The court was told an ongoing custody battle had contributed to the offence. He was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.

Crash not so bad

EMERGENCY crews were relieved yesterday morning to attend a two-vehicle crash on Tin Can Bay Rd which involved no serious damage or injury.

The crash, at Ross Creek, during the morning traffic peak involved a Hyundai sedan and a Mitsubishi tray-back utility, both travelling east-bound.

Petrol thief

A HERVEY Bay man initially charged with a relatively minor shoplifting charge found himself in more serious trouble after police checked his record, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Jason Aaron Tinson, 43, pleaded guilty to stealing after a previous conviction.

He was fined $500 for $18 worth of petrol he took from a Gympie service station on July 2.

And he had to pay for the petrol as part of the sentence imposed by magistrate Andrew Sinclair on Monday.

Case transferred

VARSITY Lakes man, Scott William Healy, who admitted stealing four tool sets from Bunnings had his case adjourned to Brisbane for a guilty plea when the case came before Gympie Magistrates Court.

gympie court gympie crime gympie police instagram
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    $550k raised for homeless man ‘gone’

    $550k raised for homeless man ‘gone’

    Offbeat A COUPLE who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for a homeless man in the US who had shown the woman an act of kindness have been accused of spending it.

    • 6th Sep 2018 4:31 AM
    Jobs up for grabs for Christmas

    premium_icon Jobs up for grabs for Christmas

    Careers There's a surge of activity on top job websites.

    • 6th Sep 2018 3:46 AM
    'Enough is enough': Gympie farmers back 10c milk levy

    premium_icon 'Enough is enough': Gympie farmers back 10c milk levy

    Politics Push for change welcomed, but they say other changes needed as well.

    40 years on: 12 photos from Brothers' premiership reunion

    premium_icon 40 years on: 12 photos from Brothers' premiership reunion

    Rugby League Check out 12 of our best happy snaps as the old boys reunited.

    Local Partners