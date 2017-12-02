Inspirational: One Gympie man's fight to get his dog back

HOME: Chris Dow welcomes home his nine year old Bull Mastiff cross Murdock after he was missing for three weeks.

THEY say a dog is a man's best friend, but for Gympie timber worker Chris Dow, Murdock, a nine-year-old Bull Mastiff cross, is more like family.

So when Murdock went missing during a violent hail storm last month, Mr Dow was beyond shattered.

"It was guilt more than anything,” Mr Dow explained.

"Why didn't I shut the door?

"I could have done more.

"Why has he run away, it is not as if he hates me.”

Mr Dow had hand raised Murdock from birth. He said when he lost him, it was like losing his soul mate.

"I didn't sleep and I didn't eat,” Mr Dow said.

"I had to go to hospital because I got so sick not eating.

"I didn't know what to do with myself.

"I have never felt so empty in my entire life.”

Mr Dow lives in a humble setting.

Residing in a shed on his father's Glastonbury property, he does not socialise a lot since moving down from Darwin recently.

Murdock is everything he has and when he went missing he stopped at nothing to get him back.

Convinced he wasn't dead or stolen, Mr Dow launched a social media campaign to reunite with his best pal.

He sent information to every Facebook group he could think of.

His posts were shared thousand's of times and reached everywhere from Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast.

He received dozens of calls per day with possible sightings.

One women even brought a similar looking dog to Murdock over to Mr Dow's property.

Despite all the well meaning, would-be rescuers, Murdock was nowhere to be found.

Refusing to give up, Mr Dow took to leaving clothing in the bush around his house.

He left work shirts on trees, bedding in paddocks and socks on fences.

Three weeks after his initial disappearance, Mr Dow received a call, with a possible sighting.

He downed tools and drove from his work place at Imbil to Glastonbury.

After an hour of whistling and calling, he saw Murdock, in the bush, wearing on of his work shirts on his head.

The two were united once again.

Mr Dow said he could not believe how much the community rallied behind him.

"Hundreds upon hundreds of people (have said) I went driving for you today.

"If someone had said they had seen him somewhere there were an extra 20-30 people out looking.

"People went door knocking for me.

"I was speechless

"How do you tell somebody that you have lost the only thing in this world that matters to me.

"He is the reason I am here and the reason I wake up everyday.

"If I have a drama or an issue I talk to him.

"He doesn't say much back but I feel better,” Mr Dow said.