Inspirational Cooloola Coast group up for national gong

Star Petunia over looking the Great Sandy Strait - the Cooloola Coastcare Association has been nominated for a National Landcare Award, an honour which celebrates Australia's most inspirational Landcarers. Alaina Morgan

The group is one of six finalists in the Coastcare Award, and is also in the running for the People's Choice Award alongside 64 other national finalists.

Every Australian has the opportunity to support the awards by casting a vote in the People's Choice Award. Voting is openuntil 6pm on October 10. The winner will be announced at the 2018 National Landcare Awards Gala Dinner in Brisbane on October 11, 2018.

To help Cooloola Coastcare Association win the coveted trophy, the community is encouraged to get behind their local Landcare group and vote. Votes cast by July 30 will go into the draw to win a ticket to the 2018 National Landcare Conference and Awards.

Formed in 2001 to implement foreshore management plans along the coast, Cooloola Coastcare Association works to protect the region's estuarine waters. Over the last six years, it has co-ordinated the monitoring of 18 sites throughout the southern Great Sandy Strait, including the Cooloola coastal wallum catchment as well as the marine ecosystems of the southern Great Sandy Strait.

To vote for Cooloola Coastcare Association in the 2018 National Landcare Awards People's Choice Award visit www.nationallandcareconference.org.au/awards.