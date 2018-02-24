Inspirational cancer battler's generous gift

SELFLESS ACT: Gympie cancer patient Stuart Gooddy has donated a new TV to the Gympie Hospital's chemo ward.

SELFLESS ACT: Gympie cancer patient Stuart Gooddy has donated a new TV to the Gympie Hospital's chemo ward. Tom Daunt

SOMETIMES taking the glass half full approach makes all the difference, if you ask local cancer patient Stuart Gooddy.

Mr Gooddy is currently fighting his latest battle to treat an incurable strain of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, nearly eight years on from his diagnosis in 2010.

The Pomona man recently teamed up with Jordan from the local Harvey Norman store to donate a brand new TV to the chemo unit at Gympie Hospital.

Mr Gooddy said giving back to his adopted community was the least he could do in return for the constant care he receives.

"After I was diagnosed I worked for the Leukaemia Foundation and Angel Flight around Sydney as a volunteer transport driver," he said.

"I met a lot of cancer patients, and they all had a story to tell.

"I got great inspiration from them because of the journeys they'd been on.

"I moved up to Pomona from Sydney last year, and I've been getting treatment here since then," he said.

"The TV was my way of giving back to the community, because there's a lot of people that have given a lot to me."

After the cancer attacked his spine and took five inches off his height, Mr Gooddy was told he could refuse chemo and have as little as three months left to live.

Mr Gooddy instead opted to fight, vowing to get as much out of life while he still could.

"I'm probably stubborn more than anything," he said.

"I'm eternally optimistic, so I try to look at cancer as a word, not a death sentence.

"You have to focus on what you can still do, not what your life used to be.

"Having two and a half acres at Pomona gives me a good workload for the condition I'm in.

"It gives me a reason to get out of bed every morning, I've got jobs to do.

"As long as I've got a reason to get out of bed I'm not going to sit in a corner and wait to die.

"I'm not going to let this get me yet, that's not who I am."