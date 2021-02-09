Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Serena Williams reveals meaning behind her Australian Open catsuit outfit
Serena Williams reveals meaning behind her Australian Open catsuit outfit
Fashion & Beauty

Inspiration behind Serena’s Aus Open ‘catsuit’

by Chris Cavanagh
9th Feb 2021 5:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It looked like the tailor had run out of cloth, but there was an inspiration behind the unusual attire Serena Williams donned on Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

A player long known for making fashion statements out on court, the big-hitting American caught the eye with a full body suit - which was missing one leg.

The late Florence Joyner Griffith in one of her signature outfits.
The late Florence Joyner Griffith in one of her signature outfits.

 

The outfit, labelled by some as a "Catsuit", was in fact inspired by a former American athletics ace, Florence Griffith Joyner.

Commonly known as "Flo-Jo", Joyner won three gold medals at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, including in both the 100m and 200m events.

The runner's signature style was self-designed one-legged tracksuits.

"I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up," Williams said.

"Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing.

"This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, Oh, my God, this is so brilliant.

"That's where we started. Obviously we made some changes and tweaks to it. It became this."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Inspiration behind Serena's Aus Open 'catsuit'

More Stories

Show More
australian open australian open 2021 catsuit editors picks serena williams sport tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Normanby Bridge to stay open while damaged overpass rebuilt

        Premium Content Normanby Bridge to stay open while damaged overpass rebuilt

        News UPDATE: Traffic coming off the Bruce HIghway and Mary Valley Highway will still be able to use the Normanby Bridge

        ‘Very grateful’: The Gympie heroes helping region’s children

        Premium Content ‘Very grateful’: The Gympie heroes helping region’s children

        News The two have been nominated for separate major awards for their tireless work

        8 Gympie region schools to go under microscope

        Premium Content 8 Gympie region schools to go under microscope

        News NAPLAN results will be analysed, attendance rates and A-E grading in the intensive...

        Hervey Bay dad killed in motorcycle crash identified

        Premium Content Hervey Bay dad killed in motorcycle crash identified

        News There has been an outpouring of grief for the man on social media on Monday.