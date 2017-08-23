Inskip sinkhole drama relived on TV

"IT WAS like a scene from a Hollywood movie."

This week the nation had a front row seat to what unfolded when a 150m wide sink hole opened up at Inskip Point almost two years ago.

Footage aired on 7Mate's reality television show Towies on Tuesday night showed Clayton's Towing operator Jason Wotherspoon's close encounter with the natural disaster.

Camping with his wife, Mr Wotherspoon's dash cam footage showed how people power helped get his van out with just seconds to spare.

"It was like a scene from a Hollywood movie," he said on the show, a ten-part series starring Gympie and Sunshine Coast tow-truck operators.

"What I saw was big walls of sand just falling into the water and it was just getting bigger and bigger."

Frantically helping at the scene was Rick Basnett, the shirtless hero who worked his way around the camp site helping move whatever vehicles he could.

A tradie from Brighton, Mr Basnett "randomly ended up at the campground" after tagging along with mates for the day, extending his stay last minute with a $50 tent purchase.

That night he could not believe his eyes as he arrived back at camp from a beach drive.

He heard screaming and within seconds he saw the sand being swallowed in large gurgling chunks around him.

"It was just like someone pulled the plug on the beach," he said.

"I was thinking 'this is it'. There was a two metre drop into nothingness behind us."

He said he went into panic mode and started running to help anyone he could.

"No one knew who I was - I just started grabbing stuff - I think they thought I was stealing their beer."

He was part of the man power that helped unhook Mr Wotherspoon's car and caravan that was wedged on a tree root, saving it seconds before the hole engulfed the sand around it.

But Mr Basnett's most vivid memory is of a man, thought to be searching for his wedding ring, who he "reefed from inside the door of his caravan" just before it lunged under water.

"He couldn't even speak - it's like he had seen a ghost," Mr Basnett said.

He said despite the chaos the camping community banded together.

"I'm just glad nobody got hurt."