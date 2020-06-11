Menu
Inskip Point
Inskip Point campsite cap revealed

Maddie Manwaring
11th Jun 2020 12:01 AM
RAINBOW Beach business owners are fed up with the lack of official information still surrounding camping restrictions at Inskip Peninsula Recreation Area.

The Queensland Government announced that camping would resume in the State’s national parks as of June 1, but restrictions and capped numbers were not released.

Early last week booking services showed that campsites were capped at 20 visitors, but that number has since been increased, and is due to rise again at the end of the month.

Rainbow Beach Ultimate Camping owner Rachel Croker said businesses had not been specifically told what the numbers are, but she heard through word of mouth and by checking the booking pages.

“There is a 200 person cap for the whole Inskip Recreational Area,” she said.

“I’ve heard it’s 680 at Teewah.”

Usually the capacity of campers allowed in the Cooloola Cove Recreation Area is 2300, which has been dramatically reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“After June 27 there will be individual caps on each specific campsite not the whole area.”

Ms Croker said the confusion last week was due to a lack of available information, and the misconception that Inskip Point was a national park.

“A lot of people don’t realise Inskip is not a national park, it is managed by national parks but it isn’t one,” she said.

She said when it was announced camping could resume in national parks from June 1, visitors assumed Inskip was too, but rangers said they were closed.

IRachel Croker said Inskip Point visitor numbers have now been capped at 200.
Inskip Point opened the next day but there was still confusion around what permits campers needed, and several visitors were turned away.

Ms Croker said it was unfortunate that at this time of year she was unable to take bookings because the small number of permits available for the area were almost fully booked for the next few weeks.

