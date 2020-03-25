Inskip, Fraser Island, Cooloola Coast closed to campers

Inskip Point ocean beach with Wide Bay Bar and Fraser Island to the north..

THE State Government today announced the closure of all campgrounds in national parks, state forests and state managed recreation and protected areas, in response to the COVID-19 (corona virus) outbreak.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said this decision is consistent with the expert medical advice of the state’s Chief Health Officer, with closures coming into effect from tomorrow.

“As the Easter school break approaches, closure of the campgrounds will help protect the health and safety of campers, the wider community as well as Queensland Park and Wildlife Service (QPWS) rangers and staff,” Minister Enoch said.

“The Premier has been very clear that Queenslanders should cancel their Easter break plans and stay close to home.

“The nature of the shared facilities in campgrounds, like toilets and showers, is a significant concern in the current circumstances.

Kingfisher Bay Resort. Fraser island.Eco resorts for Climate Change feature.

“There are around 470 camping areas in Queensland’s parks and forests and QPWS rangers will immediately be contacting members of the public who are currently at camp sites, and those who have booked a site.

“This includes camping areas at K’gari (Fraser Island), Inskip Point, Cooloola Coast, Moreton Bay Islands, and all other national parks and forests across the state where camping is permitted. National parks in Cape York are already closed to the public.”

Day-use areas, tracks and trails will remain open at this stage and social distancing rules will still apply.

09/03/09 1813534WDs disembark from the Manta Ray barge at Inskip Point after being evacuated from Fraser Isalnd due to concerns about cyclone Hamish. Photo by Gympie Times.

The closure of camping grounds does not include residential caravan parks.

Increased signage will be placed in high visitation areas throughout the State to keep the public informed of closures.

“The health of the community is our number one priority and minimising the spread of corona virus is imperative.” Minister Enoch said.

People who have camp sites booked will receive a full refund for unused camping permits.

For more information please go to www.des.qld.gov.au