Inskip beach concert a Gympie tradition not to be missed

Bernie Dore and his mates started the tradition that has become a not to be missed annual event.

Letter to the editor

Community spirit alive and well

Despite the drought and the ever-deflating financial reports from Council the spirit of community that is one of Gympie’s defining characteristics appears to thrive.

Two recent events demonstrated for me the capacity of Gympie people to come together to celebrate shared friendships.

One was the second instalment of Christmas Trees on Mary on the evening of December 18. A huge crowd,mainly families, turned out in a collective mood of celebration. Everyone was out to enjoy the experience.

The smiles and looks of wonder on the faces of the little kids patting and grooming the four-legged kids in the Animal Nursery were, for me, sufficient reward for attending.

But there was more - the colourful brightness of the Christmas lighting, the decorated trees, the shining vintage cars, the music and singing by both groups and individual performers and a variety of tempting street food.

And ,adding to the carnival atmosphere ,there was the rhythmic clip-clop of the Clydesdales making light work of their carriage-load of happiness. Is it their reminder of a simpler,somehow more romantic lifestyle that so warms the heart?

The evening had a festival atmosphere that must have pleased not only the revellers but also the organisers and sponsors who work so hard to stage such an event.

Then , on New Years Day, I made my annual pilgrimage to Inskip Point to enjoy what has long been a Gympie not- to - be - missed, start of the year social event— the Bernie Dore Band Beach Concert.

This talented group of local musicians has for many years staged a free concert for the entire afternoon to entertain the many Inskip “residents “- the campers who are there for weeks , or even months ,of relaxed Summer holidays in a beautiful part of our region.

Mayoress command performance at the Gympie Civic Centre Bernie Dore and Boys.

And also, of course, for the many “blow-ins”who ,like me ,make the trip just for the day.

For some it is an annual catch-up with friends rarely seen.

But the concert is the drawcard - the occasion.

People set up their marquees in a hollow square facing the “stage “ and ,by late afternoon , most are on the “dance floor” stomping rhythmically, and occasionally just a tad out of time in the heavy sand to the energising beat of the Bernie Dore Beach Band.

The sight of the toddlers in the mosh pit stomping and wiggling , some dancing with grandparents, was the image that stayed with me as I drove home.

Gympie’s traditional spirit of community seems certain to be cherished and passed on to future generations through events such as these.We are privileged to share in them.

Merv Welch,The Palms.