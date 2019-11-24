Insiders reveal likely site for Olympic stadium

ALBION PARK is firming as a location for a new stadium for the 2032 SEQ Olympics push, according to bid insiders.

The park and neighbouring Allan Border field could be taken over and transformed into the event's main stadium, offering a venue close to planned public transport.

But bid organisers would have to cut a deal with Racing Queensland, which values the spot at between $150 and $200 million and has plans to recycle any sale money into a world-class trots facility west of Brisbane.

Trots insiders say while a world-class trots venue could be built for about $40 million, they need the rest of the cash to upgrade horse, dog and trots tracks across the state.

Albion Park could be redeveloped into a stadium to host 2032 Olympic Games events. Picture: Adam Head

It could also be considered for the athletes' village, along with parts of Hamilton along the river also believed to be in the mix. The river itself is also understood to be slated for a major role in the opening ceremony.

A spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Olympics planning taskforce was yet to finalise where venues and facilities would be and refused to comment on any suggested locations.

Cabinet is set to consider costings for a potential bid before Christmas.

The Premier joined SEQ 2032 leadership group members Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien, Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates and SEQ Council of Mayors delegate Mark Jamieson on Thursday as planning for the Games bid ramps up.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and SEQ Council of Mayors delegate Mark Jamieson are part of the SEQ 2032 leadership group. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning)

"I think it's been a very clear signal about the Olympics, that it does need all levels of government to co-operate and that's what we are seeing," Ms Palaszczuk said on Thursday. "I'm very positive at this stage."

Speaking with the Premier in Brisbane, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said an Olympics would be great for Queensland and Australia.

"It was certainly good for Sydney," he said.

"The State Government took the lead on it back then and the State Government will take the lead on it here."

The Premier travelled to Switzerland with a high-powered delegation in September to meet with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and to officially throw Queensland's hat into the ring.

Ms Palaszczuk has previously said 85 per cent of venues already exist for a prospective 2032 Olympics.