Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are on scene at Southern Cross University, after the Lismore campus was placed into lockdown.
Police are on scene at Southern Cross University, after the Lismore campus was placed into lockdown. Rhys Harrison
Breaking

INSIDE THE LOCKDOWN: 'Scary' situation for uni students

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Sep 2019 2:55 PM | Updated: 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4pm: LISMORE SCU nursing student Dylan Bradmore said several students were "stuck in the library" for more than half an hour amid reports of a gunman on campus.

"Eventually the cops came in and let us out. That part was pretty scary," he said.

"I was in the library the whole time."

Mr Bradmore said he was "told nothing" and was turning to Google to see what was happening. 

 

UPDATE, 3.30pm: POLICE have been spotted strategically placed around campus, as the lockdown continues.

Rhys Harrison, who is currently in lockdown with about 60 people, has been told to get his stuff by police.

"We are being moved somewhere else," he said.

Meanwhile, Shaun King said he was working out at the gym at the time of the lockdown.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Me and a group of staff are stuck in the gym auditorium," he said.

"We were in the middle of a class when we were told that we needed to lock ourselves inside and keep away from the windows.

"I'm not sure exactly what is going on, there seems to be a large police and swat presence."

 

Original story: WITH Southern Cross University Lismore Campus in lockdown, many rumours are flying as to what has created havoc this this afternoon.

A SCU student locked in one area has confirmed he's heard reports there's at least one shooter on campus.

Rhys Harrison said he's currently in lockdown with about 60 people.

"We haven't heard any gun shots," he said.

"The stress level seems pretty high but no one is panicking.

"I've heard it's an escaped mental patient with two or one other armed persons.

"We've just heard another rumour that its cautionary because there was a big money exchange set here."

Mr Harrison said there was a lot of people on campus today.

"We have class all day and most of my cohort are in the classroom but I was late," he said.

"I think most of the osteo cohort and environment students are here as well. It's usually a busy day here at uni."

Another student, Angus Field, said he was also locked in the area.

"We're all bundled up in one area on the floor," he said.

Mr Field said he's heard it's all threats by the police.

Mr Harrison is also hearing similar reports.

"A policeman just said that they have just had threats that the gunman is (here)... hence why they had to put us all in one spot," he said.

"This could still all be a g-up."

More Stories

editors picks lockdown southern cross uninversity
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WANTED: 10 people Gympie police want to talk to

    premium_icon WANTED: 10 people Gympie police want to talk to

    News Police warn not to approach anyone you believe is in these images

    Gympie dealership to corner Coast's Chinese car market

    premium_icon Gympie dealership to corner Coast's Chinese car market

    News Gympie car dealer to branch out on the Sunshine Coast

    Why did the Gympie business cross the road?

    premium_icon Why did the Gympie business cross the road?

    News Getting to the other side was important for this Gympie couple.

    These are the regional areas to watch

    These are the regional areas to watch

    Property Regional areas enjoying the biggest property price resurgence