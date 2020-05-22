Inside the Byron Bay life of the Hemsworth brothers

Superstar brothers Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth have made northern NSW their home.

The Hemsworth brothers are arguably one of Australia's most famous families and it seems that despite all their success, they've never been closer.

All three brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke, now all reside in Byron Bay, the perfect setting to give this unthinkably famous family a casual edge.

Middle child Chris, in particular, is so successful he was the second highest paid actor in the world last year, raking in a whopping $76.4 million.

Just this morning he was spotted casually surfing with Kelly Slater, the greatest surfer of all time.

What would be a lifelong dream for many was just a regular Friday morning for the Thor actor.

Kelly Slater and Hollywood heart-throb Chris Hemsworth are known to catch a wave together.

But while the brothers are close personally, their paths have not crossed professionally, until this week when Chris and Liam joined forces for a now viral retelling of Roald Dahl's James and The Giant Peach.

The brothers appear on separate screens as part of a YouTube series hosted by Academy Award-winning filmmaker (and Chris' Thor: Ragnarok director) Taika Waititi.

The two kept their work union about as low-key as Liam's move to Byron Bay, following his divorce from Miley Cyrus last year.

Chris Hemsworth reads Roald Dahl's James & the Giant Peach.

However the 30-year-old actor has been keen to show off his new love with the locals, with the Hunger Games star constantly spotted around town with girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks.

While 36-year-old Chris, along with his wife Elsa and their three-children, have called the seaside town home for some time, oldest brother Luke also recently moved his wife and three-children to neighbouring Lismore after a decade in Hollywood.

Brothers Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth all live in Byron now and spend much of their time together. Picture: Getty

A local source told The Daily Telegraph that the three brothers are always seen together. "They are clearly a very close family and spend a lot of time together," the source said. "Especially Chris and Luke, whose kids are often spending time together."

While the family are originally from Phillip Island in Victoria, the boy's parents, Leonie and Craig are now also based in Byron Bay. "Chris certainly has a tribe in Byron," the source said.

There is also no pretence with the family, with Liam being spotted recently shopping at the local Coles or getting coffee with his girlfriend.

Brooks is a Sydney-based fashion model who is close friends with Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais.

Originally published as Inside the Byron Bay life of the Hemsworth brothers

Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth riding one a wave at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in California.