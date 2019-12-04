Menu
QLD_CM_SPORT_BRONCOS_02DEC19
Rugby League

Inside Seibold’s Broncos torture test

by Lachlan Grey
3rd Dec 2019 11:04 AM
BRONCOS coach Anthony Seibold yesterday laid down the law at Brisbane's first all-in training session of the summer, with the coach putting his players through a brutal two-hour test in sweltering conditions.

With the memory of their 58-0 finals hammering against the Eels in the back of their minds, the Broncos ripped into one of the toughest December slogs in recent memory.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold chats with Darius Boyd at Brisbane training at Red Hill. Picture: Peter Wallis
Numerous players left retching and gasping for air and Seibold didn't baulk from calling out players who failed to meet expectations.

The coach twice called out forward enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr for pulling up short during sprints and forcing the entire squad to repeat.

Anthony Milford.
Standout performers included future leader Pat Carrigan, who dominated the run segments, while Payne Haas was equally impressive and rarely slowed as the mercury hit 34C.

In the backs, rising winger Herbie Farnsworth showcased his incredible fitness to lead the squad's final sprints with rookie centre Izaia Perese another huge improver.

Coach Anthony Seibold catches up with Alex Glenn. Picture: Peter Wallis
Former union player Perese famously vomited during his first Broncos training session but has come in leaps and bounds since then and was among Brisbane's best on Monday.

New recruit Brodie Croft looked stunned by the intensity of training at times but laughed off the session and welcomed further pre-season challenges.

"It was a good hitout, certainly more humid up here than Melbourne so that's something I'm going to have to get used to,'' he said.

"But I love the heat and grind so looking forward to more of those sessions."

 

Brodie Croft settles in to his new surroundings. Picture: Peter Wallis
Matt Lodge.
Show More
