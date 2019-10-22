Revealed: Inside Rafa’s stunning wedding
It was definitely "love all" for tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and his longtime love, Mery Perello, when the two married over the weekend in a ceremony on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
Now, the couple have given fans a first look into the big day by releasing two photos of the star-studded nuptials.
Perello, 31, wore a stunning long-sleeved dress by Spanish designer Rosa Clara as she wed tennis champ, Nadal, 33 at the British-owned La Fortaleza - Spain's most expensive property - on Mallorca on Saturday.
The couple shared two stunning photos from the wedding online, including the first full-length photo of Perello's breathtaking wedding dress.
The newlyweds are seen standing with their arms around each other as they posed for photos at the spectacular Spanish fort.
Designer Clara also revealed she had dressed Perello's mother, María Pascual, as well as Nadal's mum, Ana María Parera, and sister, Maribel Nadal, also known as Isabel Marie, in designs from her cocktail collection.
"I feel very fortunate to have met Mery and to have designed the wedding dress she had always dreamt of," Clara said in a statement.
"Being part of this moment is thrilling and a little scary - the responsibility that comes with a wedding like this that receives so much international attention is enormous.
"The connection with Mery was immediate, as it was with her mother and Rafa's mother and sister. They're an extraordinary family and it has been a pleasure to work with them."
Nadal and perello have been together for 14 years, married in front of 350 guests at the beautiful 17th century property, which overlooks the bay of Pollensa in northeast Mallorca.
View this post on Instagram
An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day - Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever! Rosa Clará is the designer of Mery Perelló's wedding dress, an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design. The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary. ___ ¡Hoy es un día muy emocionante para todos nosotros! Nos sentimos enormemente orgullosos por haber formado parte en un día tan especial - la boda de Mery Perelló y Rafa Nadal. Nos encantaría felicitar a la pareja por su matrimonio, ¡los mejores deseos! Rosa Clará es la diseñadora del vestido que lucía Mery Perelló, ¡estaba espectacular! Un elegante y sofisticado diseño de alta costura, de líneas puras y delicadas. El cuerpo, de escote caja y manga larga, está realizado en encaje francés, inspirado en el movimiento artístico Art Déco, compuesto por motivos gráficos y florales. Está bordado a mano, de manera meticulosa con micropedrería incrustada en el dibujo. La falda, de línea evasé, confeccionada en crepe de seda natural, incorpora una ligera sobrecola extraíble. El vestido ha sido elaborado en el Atelier de Rosa Clará con un trabajo de excepcional técnica y artesanía, y muchísimas emociones entre todos nosotros. Queremos agradecer a toda la familia por haber confiado en nosotros, ¡sois extraordinarios! __ #RosaClara #RosaClaraCouture #RafaNadal #Wedding #BridalFashion #RealBride
The star studded event on Saturday was attended by the king and queen emeritus of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofia, and numerous other famous guests. The guests at the private ceremony arrived discreetly and could mostly only be seen through the windows of their vehicles.
The guests included two of the tennis superstar's uncles - Toni Nadal, his former longtime coach; and Miguel Angel Nadal, a former player for FC Barcelona and Spain's national soccer team, both of whom gathered at Nadal's tennis academy in Manacor, Nadal's birthplace, before travelling as part of a large group to the private ceremony on Punta Avancada Peninsula.
View this post on Instagram
We barely have words to describe such a charming and fascinating couple. Congratulations for your beautiful love, for your exquisite wedding day and for your endless happiness, we wish you all the best, now, and forever. Once more, thank you for trusting in us and for giving us the opportunity to take part in such an important and special day, it has been a pleasure and a once in a lifetime experience to work with you and to get to know. Mery, you looked incredibly elegant and delightful, a unique bride! __ Pocas palabras pueden describir a una pareja tan fascinante y encantadora. Enhorabuena por vuestro precioso amor, vuestra boda exquisita y eterna felicidad. ¡Os deseamos lo mejor, ahora y siempre! Una vez más, queremos agradeceros vuestra confianza y la gran oportunidad que nos habéis brindado - formar parte de un día tan importante y especial -. Ha sido un enorme placer trabajar con vosotros y vivir esta experiencia inolvidable. ¡Mery, estabas increíblemente elegante y preciosa, una novia única! __ @rafaelnadal #Wedding #RealBride #RafaNadal #MeryPerello #RosaClara #BridalDesigner
Also attending the ceremony were some of Spain's other tennis stars of the past quarter-century, including 1998 French Open champion Carlos Moya, Nadal's current coach; David Ferrer; and Feliciano Lopez.
Wedding dress designer Rosa Clara confirmed on social media that it was the company behind Perello's gown, which it described as "an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design".
The 33-year-old Nadal ranks among the greatest tennis players to ever pick up a racquet.
He has captured 19 Grand Slam singles titles, just one shy of the record held by his arch rival, 38-year-old Swiss great Roger Federer.
Twelve of those major titles have come at the French Open, tennis' biggest clay-court event, where Nadal has a mind-boggling 93-2 record dating back to 2005. Nadal has won 85 singles titles overall (fourth-most in tennis history) and spent a total of 196 weeks as the world's No. 1 player.