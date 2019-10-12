Inside Gallen’s England training camp before Hall fight

PAUL Gallen's intent for his upcoming battle-of-the-codes fight with AFL great Barry Hall has been highlighted by a training camp in England with that country's heavyweight champion.

NRL legend Gallen, who packs 103kg into a compact 183cm frame, has sought out 198cm British champion Hughie Fury in northern England so he can become accustomed to boxing a taller opponent.

Hall stands 194cm and despite never having fought professionally is seen by some good judges as having too much skill, too much hand speed and too much reach for Gallen.

Former world champion Danny Green has been impressed by Gallen's commitment.

"He landed there four days ago and sparred Hughie Fury the first day, which shows just how serious he is. Fury is extremely talented, just off a world championship belt," fight promoter Green said.

Rugby league great Paul Gallen (left) has been sparring in England with that country's heavyweight boxing champion, Hugh Fury.

"Paul said to me, 'People think I'm just a rugby league guy who likes boxing, but I'm fair dinkum about this and I will not be losing this fight.'

"I have been in the ring with both. Gallen is a raw, in-your-face fighter who is improving all the time. In saying that, Barry's boxing IQ is exceptional, but will his engine stand up to six two-minute rounds?"

The fight is scheduled for Friday, November 15 at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena, on a night where brilliant super flyweight Andrew "The Monster" Moloney will take on Elton Dharry for the WBA title.

