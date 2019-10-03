Menu
Crime

Car owner nabs thief in dramatic citizen’s arrest

Annie Perets
Annie Perets
3rd Oct 2019 7:30 PM
A FEISTY car owner has taken the law into their own hands after allegedly catching someone trying to break into their vehicle, chasing them into parkland and performing a citizen's arrest.

Police received a call at 9.08am that two men were attempting to break into a car parked in Main Beach.

The car's owner allegedly spotted them and the pair ran into nearby parkland.

The owner managed to perform a citizen’s arrest after catching the alleged offender.
The owner chased them and managed to catch one of the men, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The owner performed a citizen's arrest and the man was taken into custody.

Police are still hunting for the other man believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

