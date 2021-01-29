Inside Demi’s drastic transformation

Actress Demi Moore walked her first runway this week, with a catwalk cameo during Fendi's spring show at Paris Fashion Week.

Moore opened the show in a plunging off-the-shoulder jacket and wide-leg trousers, along with dramatic, trailing earrings.

But it was the Ghost and Indecent Proposal star's face, not her clothing, that made headlines around the world: Moore, 58, looked vastly different from just months earlier, with severe, pronounced cheekbones and a pursed pout.

I saw articles about Demi Moore opening for Fendi at a runway show and scrolled down to see the photos. Didn't look like her, so I thought journalists got it mixed up and used someone else's photos. The shock when realizing it is in fact THE Demi Moore. Just uh-



With a new face. — Merleen (@itsmerleen) January 28, 2021

Man, I love Demi Moore. People are entitled to do what they want when it comes to cosmetic surgery. But...what? — Punky Brewster's BFF (@MsBrooke_Lynn) January 27, 2021

Freaked out with Demi Moore's new look in the Fendi runway show.

Why, Demi, whhhyyyy?!



I'm hoping it's just really bad makeup and those face tapes i see the Chinese ladies use to transform their faces with. — JODI (@hunnyjodi31) January 28, 2021

also, WHAT HAPPENED WITH DEMI MOORE'S FACE ASDFGHJKL — god's beloved sinner™️ (@raissajshdq) January 28, 2021

The Demi Moore talk reminds me of the messed up way some women in our society deal with getting older. Forced to carve their face into a caricature because we put a forced expiration date on beauty. — Tynisa the Cynical Gen X Witch Walker (@Kalarigamerchic) January 27, 2021

I love Demi Moore but what in the world happened to her face 🤧🥺😭 Don't tell me its just contouring coz it's not. 😳 pic.twitter.com/d1o1hPjQJl — ᴄʜɪɴɢ ✌︎♡︎☺︎︎ (@_nurseflamingo) January 28, 2021

Moore hasn't spoken publicly about the plastic surgery rumours - but the star has a reputation for being remarkably candid, giving jaw-dropping details about her personal life in the 2019 autobiography Inside Out.

Moore detailed the failure of her three marriages - to musician Freddy Moore and actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher - in the warts-and-all memoir.

Moore's dramatic new makeover comes 40 years since she made her screen debut in the 1981 film Choices. The mum-of-three has gone through quite a few looks since then.

DEMI MOORE THROUGH THE YEARS

No stranger to a striptease, Moore earlier made an appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show last October, posing in a black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline and fishnet stockings.

Originally published as Inside Demi's drastic transformation