Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

INSANE VIDEO: Tradie spots huge 4m croc in carpark

by ALICIA PERERA
4th Feb 2021 7:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TOP End tradie got the fright of his life when he encountered a 4m saltie in a Kakadu car park yesterday morning.

DMK Marine Services owner Dayne Kopp had pulled into the South Alligator River boat ramp car park and was watching a pig in the same lot when he noticed the huge croc walking nearby.

"When I got there (the croc) must have been in the centre of the car park - it must have been about 10m away," he said.

"At first I didn't see him because I was looking at the pig, but as I was doing that he must have walked behind my car … and then sat on the grass looking for a little bit.

"When I started filming he started walking into the water."

 

The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp
The 4m saltwater crocodile on the grass near the South Alligator River boat ramp carpark. Picture: Dayne Kopp

 

Mr Kopp said he had seen plenty of crocs in the wild before, "but not in a car park".

He said the situation could have been dangerous if the croc had been acting more aggressively.

"There was a pig already in the car park, and maybe the croc had been watching it come into the car park … but that could have been a kid coming out of the passenger seat of a car, as an easy meal," he said.

Rangers have been notified of the sighting.

Originally published as INSANE VIDEO: Tradie spots huge 4m croc in carpark

More Stories

croc crocodile editors picks kakadu carpark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the young doctors kicking off their careers in Gympie

        Premium Content Meet the young doctors kicking off their careers in Gympie

        News The interns have launched their medical careers at the Gympie Hospital Emergency Department

        $1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards

        Premium Content $1 for the first 28 days for local news and great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Fraser Is bushfire volunteer busted near Gympie with heroin

        Premium Content Fraser Is bushfire volunteer busted near Gympie with heroin

        News The 51yo volunteer told police he had “no idea” where the heroin had come from

        More COVID samples show up in Qld wastewater, Gympie ignored

        Premium Content More COVID samples show up in Qld wastewater, Gympie ignored

        News Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said continued detections across the state...