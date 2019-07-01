DAY ONE: Witness allegedly made 'machine gun' threat

Murder victim Shandee Blackburn who died after an incident on Boddington Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Contributed

10.30am: A DEFENCE barrister has made allegations that he and his instructing solicitor had been threatened by a witness, who will be called this week to give evidence in the Shandee Blackburn inquest.

Craig Eberhardt is representing John Peros, who was acquitted by a jury in 2017 of murdering the 23 year old.

This morning Mr Eberhardt told Coroner David O'Connell that William Daniel threatened him and his instructing solicitor last night as they were inspecting the location where Shandee was killed on February 9, 2013.

Mr Eberhardt said a car pulled up in front of them and a man yelled out, "Oi what are you doing back in Mackay? I'm going to get you."

He told the coroners court Mr Daniel then made a motion like a machine gun with his fingers.

"We recognised the voice," Mr Eberhardt said, adding he had cross examined Daniel extensively.

Mr Daniel is due to give evidence on Thursday.

Mr Eberhardt has previously told the court Mr William was one of the most likely suspects in the murder of Shandee Blackburn.

He said Mr Daniel had been held in contempt of court for threatening Mr Peros during the committal hearing.

Mr Eberhardt requested that a police officer be present in court when Mr Daniel gave evidence.

The inquest continues. The first witness expected to be called is Shandee's boyfriend Aaron Macklin.

9am: AN INQUEST into the murder of Shandee Blackburn will begin this morning.

Shandee was a young, beautiful girl walking home from work - but she never made it.

The 23 year old was stabbed to death on Boddington St in the early hours of February 9, 2013.

For six and a half year her family have waited for the truth to be revealed.

More than 50 witnesses will be called during the course of the inquest.

Among the first witnesses called will be those who were the last to see Shandee.

The inquest, held by Coroner David O'Connell, will examine a number of issues including identifying the unsafe areas around Mackay.

Police guard a crime scene on Boddington Street, East Mackay, after Shandee Blackburn was murdered there in the early hours of Saturday morning.Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury Lee Constable

It will examine when, where, how and why Shandee was killed- this information is a requirement for all coronial inquests.

The probe will also investigate whether electronic surveillance of high-risk areas should be increased and if employers operating late-night venues should provide transport for late-shift employees without access to secure transport.

More to come.