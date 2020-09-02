Menu
Kirra McLoughlin died in July 2014.
Inquest into young mum’s death starts in Gympie today

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
2nd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
FOR more than six years, Kirra McLoughlin’s death has gone unexplained and unresolved.

That, many hope, may be about to change starting today, when the official coronial inquest into her July 2014 death gets underway.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.
The inquest is scheduled to begin from 9:30am in the Gympie District Court, with coroner Jane Bentley in charge of proceedings.

It will run until Friday.

According to the official inquest list, proceedings will seek “the findings required by s. 45(2) of the Coroners Act 2003; namely the identity of the deceased person, when, where and how they died and the cause of their death”.

The Australian Associated Press previously reported “doctors will be called to give evidence at the inquest about (Kirra’s) injuries and whether she had any underlying medical conditions”.

Kirra’s defacto partner will be among those also called to give evidence, according to the AAP.

