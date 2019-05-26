Menu
NT gas plant evacuated over ‘suspicious package’

by WILL ZWAR
26th May 2019 1:53 PM
A 'SUSPICIOUS' package at the INPEX Gas Plant led to an evacuation of the site after reports were made before 11am on Sunday morning

The package was reported to police just before 11am.

An NT Police spokeswoman said the site had been evacuated prior to the arrival of police.

She said the package turned out to be leftover materials from the plant's construction phase.

"Police attended to a report of suspicious package at the Inpex gas plant. The location was evacuated by Inpex prior to police arrival," she said.

"Inquiries discovered the package was left over material from the construction phase of Inpex."

Police said the area was made safe.

