Innovative move for salon after 31 years on Mary St

NEW STYLE: Alan Forman has moved Innovations Hair Beauty Spa from its Mary St home of more than 30 years.

FORTY years of cutting hair has never trimmed Alan Forman's creative desire at work, and now he has brought it home.

Innovation Hair Beauty Spa has moved from its Mary St home of 31 years, relocating to his Southside residence with the help of more than $18,000 in renovations.

For the salon and spa's owner, the move is similar to the creative puzzle he undertakes in his work.

"Every day it happens because you're creating something... it's a continual change,” he said.

"I like to change up my clients, give them something different all the time because otherwise you get bored.”

Although his father was a barber, family heritage was not the primary inspiration for his career choice.

It was the shows he attended, he said, which really sparked his imagination.

"Going to shows... (I thought) 'Oh, I wouldn't mind doing this'.”

Over his four decades in the industry, Mr Forman said trends constantly revolved, with everything old eventually becoming new again.

"It has changed greatly but it keeps revolving because you get the 70s vibe coming back, you get an 80s vibe coming back, but it's a lot more refined.

"There's a theme that comes back, but it all boils down to the individual.”

Still, some things he wished would remain consigned to the past.

"The mullet,” he laughed.

"You just want to get into it and say 'hey dude, you can look so much better'.

"But each to their own.”

Leaving Gympie in Year 8, he said he had believed he would never come back.

Surprised by its growth and promise when he returned, he now cannot imagine being anywhere else.

"I love it here,” he said.

"I've got my grandchildren here.

"It's been very kind to me.”

He said the renovations to his home had been completed in a month, and created their own unique experience for customers.

They included the addition of a spray tanning salon and a spa.

"The vibe is a lot better.

"I wanted to create more of a retreat type of vibe for my clients.”

And without having to worry about meeting costs like overheads, he said he was pleased

"I haven't looked back.

"Best thing I've done.”