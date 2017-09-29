Innovations in client care gets judges' notice

AS RUNNER-UP in the customer service category of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, McIntosh Meats can count itself among some of the very best.

Only the narrowest of margins separated the four finalists in the hotly contested award.

Amanda Stevenson, spokeswoman for McIntosh Meats, believed the reason for the nomination was a desire to support local producers and other businesses.

"We have engaged with the trend of the market, by offering a business that supports, sells and supplies other local businesses and their products. The community likes to support these ideals,” she said.

Mrs Stevenson and the other members of staff devoted themselves to going above and beyond what was normally expected from a business and that extra special care and innovation got them noticed by judges.

"McIntosh Meats greets every customer with a welcoming smile and friendly face,” the judges said.

"They offer mobile EFTPOS services for customers and even take orders out to customers' cars if they are unable to easily walk inside.

"This business has taken the service provided by a family butcher shop to a new level of innovation and lives by the ethos of a truly family focussed business.”

Mrs Stevenson said McIntosh Meats was planning to continue along in the same vein and build on its successes.

"We are endeavouring to maintain our already successful business with hard work, commitment and dedication,” Mrs Stevenson said.

"Our goal is to continue to supply our wonderful clientele with the quality of product and service we have been for over the last 10 years.”

