Innovation workshops

A series of workshops are planned to help Gympie businesses incorporate innovation into their plan, to help with business growth.

CAUSEWAY Innovation will run a series of workshops designed to move Gympie businesses into the new millienium.

The Innovation Masterclass is an applied business development program developed by Causeway Innovation and delivered as part of Gympie Regional Council's Startup Gympie Region program and the council's wider Innovation Program.

It includes tools for developing and testing new ideas and methods for accelerated processes to tackle major business challenges.

The workshops are a chance to learn how innovation can benefit businesses, including increased profitability and growth. It's also a chance for businesspeople to understand the innovation process, and how to promote and implement a program within their business.

Colin Graham delivers the Innovation Master Class and has experience from a variety of roles including international product manager for Dulux in London; advising more than 50 of the world's leading companies on developing an innovative culture, including PwC, Unilever and Marriott Hotel.

For more information contact 1300 307 800.