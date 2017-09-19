Innovation gains cafe recognition

RUNNERS-UP: Marketing Campaign of the Year runners-up were Cafe by Farmer and Sun represented by Layton Waugh and Trena Waugh.

INNOVATION got the runners-up their nod in the marketing campaign section.

Cafe by Farmer and Sun took out the red ribbon at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards in marketing because of their variety of promotions, all with a social conscience.

Sharla Watson, manager at the cafe thought it was her innovative thinking that saw her nominated- for the Keep Cup and the Plastic Free July promotions have the cafe swapping plastic for paper cups and straws for takeaways and mason jars and bring-your-owns to reduce the amount of rubbish going to landfill.

And the judges agreed when assessing their application.

"Cafe by Farmer and Sun is constantly looking at the trends outside the business to then implement key marketing strategies within the business, for example their war on waste with reusable and paper cups.”

