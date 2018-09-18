Menu
INNOVATORS: Tony and Kate Stephens from TSR Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning with award sponsor Ash Parrott, business development manager for SimPRO Software at the ProTrade United Business Awards in Brisbane at the end of August. Leoni Heaslip
Innovation award win for Gympie business

18th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
TSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning has won the ProTrade United Innovation Award for 2018.

According to ProTrade, nominees of the award are continuously looking for new and improved ways they can serve their customers better.

"They are challenging the industry standard and strive to be a leader in their field. Continuous improvement is ingrained in their culture as they encourage their teams to present new ideas,” a spokesperson said.

ProTrade is one of Australia's top coaching and mentoring organisations that provides trade and construction business owners with the tools, resources, information and connections to create consistency of results and long-term stability in their business.

"Dad and I have been working with ProTrade for the last three years as TSR is evolving and changing,” said Kate Stephens from TSR.

"The college has guided us to implement processes and it's been great to get some of these processes developed and implemented.

"ProTrade has also allowed us to get the team involved in new projects, brainstorming sessions, training and making positive changes to the business,” she said.

