Innovation award goes to Gympie electrical company

WORKING at the cutting edge of smart technology, Hamilton Instrument & Electrical can lay claim to being local industry leaders after winning the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Innovation Award.

Gympie award win after spur-of-the-moment decision

Gympie panelbeaters win new business award

Nicholas Hamilton, general manager, explained his business was industrial instrumentation, process controls and automation.

"We like to affectionately think of ourselves as the eyes, ears, smell, taste and touch of the industrial world. Instrumentation and process control is like the brain hub for the equipment in charge of running mines, water facilities, factories and farms,” Mr Hamilton said.

"We recently opened our office to the community of Gympie with a mini trade show, which illuminated the fascinating world of instrumentation and process control.

The win on Saturday night for the company is the icing on the cake.

"Hamilton I&E are super proud of the team effort to win the Innovation Award from the Gympie Chamber of Commerce.

"A big shout out to Adam, Clint, Chris, Ashleigh and the rest of the team for their amazing efforts over the last 12 months in helping the Hamilton team reaching and exceeding their goals,” Mr Hamilton said.

BUSINESS INNOVATION FINALISTS:

Hamilton Instrument & Electrical - Winners

Smart Sinks - Runner-up

Café by Farmer & Sun

F45 Training