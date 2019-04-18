Innocent 'outlaw' wins, representing himself in Gympie court

NOT GUILTY: A Gympie region man has been found not guilty after representing himself in Gympie Magistrates Court.

NOT GUILTY: A Gympie region man has been found not guilty after representing himself in Gympie Magistrates Court. Vladimir Cetinski

A GYMPIE region man found he was not as much of an outlaw as he made out, when he was acquitted of fraud and tainted property charges brought against him in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Dale Justin Muir, 46, did not give evidence or speak at length, but was found not guilty of those charges.

Muir was convicted and fined $200 for other charges of unlawfully entering a supermarket from which he had been banned on August 19 last year and failing to comply with a police requirement that he provide identification details on September 12.

Muir appeared in court wearing a black T-shirt with the word "outlaw” in white capital letters on the back.

But magistrate Stephen Coutney found him not guilty of stealing or receiving a stolen bank account card belonging to well-known Gympie real estate agent and youth worker Murray Benton.

The court was told Mr Benton lost his Visa debit card at Southside on August 25.

Muir pleaded not guilty to stealing the card and dishonestly gaining a financial benefit by using it to buy $197.98 worth of liquor and tobacco on the same day.

Mr Benton told the court he had visited a Southside tattoo shop to pay a deposit and had recognised "a couple of clients” among young people playing on the road.

He had returned home and about 5.30pm to 6pm had received a text message from his bank advising of a number of suspect touch-screen transactions.

He could not find his card and phoned the bank to say he had not been the purchaser.

He cancelled the card, freezing his accounts, and was transferred to the bank's fraud section, before speaking to police at Gympie station.

He also put a notification on Facebook and later received a phone call from the manager of the Jockey Club Hotel, who said a card of the same colour had been used in an unsuccessful attempt to make a purchase, but the transaction had been declined.

Mr Benton said the last transaction he had made was at the tattoo parlour. "My view is I dropped the card between there and my car,” he said.

The court was shown CCTV footage from the Jockey Club's bottle shop and from the nearby Woolworths Supermarket, where Muir was seen buying tobacco.

Mr Courtney said he could not find beyond reasonable doubt that it was Muir using Mr Benton's card.