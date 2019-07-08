Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Inmate stabbed five times in jail attack

by Mark Morri
8th Jul 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER at a NSW correctional facility on the mid north coast is in hospital suffering stab wounds across body including the head after an apparent jail attack.

Two ambulances were called to a correctional centre at Kempsey on the NSW mid north coast about 1pm following reports an inmate had been stabbed.

The correctional centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The correctional centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"On arrival we found an inmate with five puncture wounds and he was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a satisfactory condition,'' an NSW ambulance spokesman said.

The inmate is in a “satisfactory condition”. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The inmate is in a “satisfactory condition”. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The 30-year-old had wounds to the chest, back, shoulder and some to the head.

What was used as a weapon has not been identified.

Prison authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.

Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
editors picks nsw prisons

Top Stories

    Rattler's 2017-18 financial reports finally revealed

    premium_icon Rattler's 2017-18 financial reports finally revealed

    Council News A MILLION-dollar payroll and a thriving cafe are the key takeaways from the Rattler's latest financial reports, which show the train finished 2017-18 at a loss.

    • 8th Jul 2019 3:32 PM
    • 1 nimbunje
    'I thought I was going to get over, this can't be happening'

    premium_icon 'I thought I was going to get over, this can't be happening'

    News Gympie export and Storm player Fa'Asuamaleaui reflects on his debut.

    Big shoes to fill as former Gympie mayoral candidate retires

    premium_icon Big shoes to fill as former Gympie mayoral candidate retires

    News Only guns need apply for this former CEO's position.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards