Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Crime

Inmate found dead in prison laundry

by Thomas Chamberlin
6th May 2020 8:50 PM

A PRISONER has today died at Woodford jail - his body found in a laundry - with police investigating the circumstances.

The man, 37, was found by jail staff just before 4pm.

"Custodial correctional staff immediately began first aid on the man, however he was unable to be revived," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"CSIU (the Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) is investigating the incident, and Queensland Corrective Services will assist in the investigation and the preparation of a report to the coroner.

"His next of kin has been informed, and our condolences go to his family and friends."

Originally published as Inmate found dead in prison laundry

police prison death woodford correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Young man’ seen on trail bike stolen from Southside

        premium_icon ‘Young man’ seen on trail bike stolen from Southside

        News Police say the bike was taken from a Southside property last month before the young man was seen on it in Gympie.

        Could this be Gympie region’s most influential woman?

        premium_icon Could this be Gympie region’s most influential woman?

        News PAULINE Gordon takes the driver’s seat of the Gympie Regional Council organisation...

        30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        premium_icon 30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        Business A global building products giant will close its Coast branch