INKED: Vote now on Gympie’s best tattoo

Frances Klein
1st Sep 2020 11:13 AM | Updated: 1:13 PM
FROM stunning body art to ink with deeply personal meanings, the line up of contributions did not disappoint when we asked readers to nominate their best tattoo.

Ranging from bright to dark to bold to subtle, picking Gympie's top piece of body art will not be easy.

Voting is open now, with 28 tattoos to choose from in the picture poll below, some with incredible meaning.

Sue Chapman:
Sue Chapman: "To celebrate finding my Dad after 57 years" Tattoo by Luke, Solid Gold Classic Tattoo.

Sue Chapman entered two pieces - one representing being reunited with her father after 57 years and the other - a matching teddy bear tattoo with her daughter.

Meanwhile for Kristy Brady her tattoo is in honour of her "beautiful rainbow baby she had after many miscarriages."

Alinta Jane Lewis:
Alinta Jane Lewis: "This isn't mine it's my partner's Dylan Miniman Bell. To him it represents his family. All his siblings and him grew up watching Dragon Ball Z together. Means a lot to him and he's getting more added to it later this year." Tattoo by James, Solid Gold Classic Tattoo

Alinta Jane Lewis nominated her partner Dylan Miniman Bell's tattoo.

"To him it represents his family. All his siblings and him grew up watching Dragon Ball Z together.

"Means a lot to him and he's getting more added to it later this year."

Open the poll below and helps us decide which is Gympie's best tattoo.

VOTE NOW: Gympie's best tattoo

Kristy Brady:
Kristy Brady: "Beautiful tattoo I got for my son. Who is my rainbow baby after many miscarriages." Tattoo by Matt, Eternal Mark Tattoo.
