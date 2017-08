Traffic is still slow through Mullaly Rd Kybong after a crash.

TRAFFIC is slow northbound on the Bruce Highway near Mullaly Rd, Kybong after a traffic crash this morning.

At about 10.45am, crews from the Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the single vehicle crash.

A QAS spokesman said the occupant of the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Traffic flow is still slightly congested, but still moving in both directions as crews work to clear the scene.