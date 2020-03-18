Menu
One of the state’s best dogs has welcomed an action packed return for work after he was stabbed on duty early last month.
Injured police dog Kaos returns to duty

by Elise Williams
18th Mar 2020 6:36 PM
THE dog days are over for the state's favourite dog, as weeks of extra pats, doggy treats and relaxation has seen him return to work at his very important job.

Police dog Kaos, who was stabbed on duty during an arrest at Gordon Park early last month, has made a full recovery, returning to an action packed night of duty on Sunday evening.

Police Dog Kaos has made a full recovery. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Kaos helped to track down two wanted persons in New Farm in the early hours of Monday morning, proving he's back and ready for action.

Those allegedly responsible for Kaos' 12cm stab wound to the chest were Beau Dean Budak, 24, and Kieran David Rocke, 21, who were charged with one count each of serious animal cruelty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, serious assault of police and obstructing police.

Beau Budak and Kieran Rocke were charged over the stabbing of Kaos.
The Queensland Police Service said they are thankful to the Queensland community for their kind messages, cards and home made gifts following the incident.

