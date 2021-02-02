Menu
Major traffic delays were predicted by NSW Police after a bull was injured in a single-vehicle crash on the M1. Picture: 7 News
News

Injured bull causes traffic chaos on major highway

by Emily Cosenza
2nd Feb 2021 9:32 AM

An injured bull has caused huge traffic delays on one of Sydney's major freeways in the city's Upper North Shore.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the northbound commute on the M1 at Mount Colah after ute towing a trailer rolled over.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 7.20am on Tuesday.

A vet was also called to the scene, about 200m north of the Kuring-Gai Chase overpass, as the bull - which was inside the trailer - was seriously injured by the crash.

NSW Police said major delays were expected as a result.

"As traffic delays are extensive, motorists are advised to consider using the Pacific Hwy through Hornsby instead, to join the M1 Pacific Mwy at Berowra," Live Traffic NSW has advised.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the M1 at Mount Colah after a bull was injured in a single-vehicle crash. Picture: 7 News
According to the website, there are major delays along the road, backing up past the intersection of Alexandria Pde and Millewa Ave in Wahroonga.

The entrance to the NorthConnex tunnel will remain closed until traffic clears.

Originally published as Injured bull causes traffic chaos

